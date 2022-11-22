Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu urged to work for unity in NDC

Nana Asare Panyin IV, Omankrado of Agona Kwanyako has urged Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the newly elected Central Regional Chairman of the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC), to work hard for unity in the party before the 2024 general election.

Prof Asiedu garnered 255 votes to beat his closest rival Theophilus Aidoo Mensah who polled 245.

Sebastian Kakra Yalley got 114 while Kojo Quansah got 15 votes.

Prof Asiedu, an entrepreneur, businessman and human development expert beat Mr. Sebastian Kakra Yalley, Mr. Theophilus Aidoo-Mensah and Mr. Kojo Quansah at the just ended elections held at Winneba.

He stated that there may be misunderstanding among party members before and during the regional election, but he must work hard for total cohesion to enable them forge ahead in unity to achieve their aims and objectives as a political party.

He made the call on behalf of the entire people of the town at a forum held at Agona Kwanyako to celebrate Prof Asiedu, who is a native of the town and elected the NDC Regional Chairman to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.

“When Prof. Asiedu was going to contest the election, he asked for our blessings and prayers and behold, the Almighty God and our ancestors have listened to our prayers and he is the first person from Agona Kwanyako and its environs to be elected chairman of a political party in Central region,” Nana Asare Panyin stated.

“You have not made only yourself proud but the entire people of Agona Kwanyako, we salute you.

“However, we hope that you will work to leave an indelible mark on Agonaman,” Nana Panyin added.

Prof. Asiedu, addressing the gathering, gave thanks to the Omnipotent God for bringing him that far and expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all, who in diverse ways towards his victory.

He thanked the delegates for giving him their mandate to lead them towards victory in the 2024 elections and assured that he will not abuse the trust reposed in him.

“My victory is for all members and supporters of the NDC in the region and there is the need for us all to bury our differences so together we work towards the victory of the party, come 2024,” he added.