Prof. Seidu Alhassan to take office as UDS 5th Vice Chancellor

Professor Seidu Alhassan, the 5th Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), will be formally sworn into office at a ceremony to be held at the University’s Tamale Campus, on Tuesday, October 11, at 10 a.m.

A press statement signed by Mr Abdul-Hayi Moomen, the Heads, University Relations at the UDS and copied to News Ghana

stated that the event is expected to be witnessed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Traditional rulers, Members of the Governing Council of the University, past and present, Vice-Chancellors of others Universities in Ghana.

The others included: the Clergy, Service Commanders, Old Students, Heads of Directorates and Units, Convocation, Staff and students, the family members and well-wishers of the Vice-Chancellor.

It stated that the Vice-Chancellor is expected to disclose his vision for the University and discuss the steps he intends to take to establish a strong foundation upon which a University that is comparable to anywhere in the world could be built.

It noted that his speech is expected to cover his set of defined strategic indicators which will constitute the pillars of his vision.