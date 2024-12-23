Prof. Stephen Adei Critiques Akufo-Addo’s Presidency, Urges John Mahama to Manage Expectations

Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has critiqued President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, specifically his inability to manage the expectations of Ghanaians during his tenure.

In an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, December 22, Adei pointed out that one of the significant downfalls of Akufo-Addo’s presidency was the disparity between the promises made and the outcomes delivered, which led to disillusionment among the electorate.

Adei highlighted the importance of expectation management in governance, emphasizing that such an approach is vital in both leadership and nation-building. He noted that President Akufo-Addo’s promises to make Ghana self-sufficient, free from reliance on foreign aid, were in stark contrast to the country’s current reality, where it finds itself seeking financial assistance. “Expectation management is very important in running your home, your organisation, and running a country,” Adei stated.

Adei extended his advice to the incoming President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, urging him to carefully manage the expectations of Ghanaians, particularly as he navigates promises such as the continuation and review of policies like the Free SHS initiative. Adei stressed that Mahama must ensure the public’s involvement in discussions and carefully evaluate promises, especially when it comes to fiscal matters like taxes. He also warned against the removal of taxes like the e-levy, advocating for a balanced approach to tax administration that ensures compliance and financial sustainability.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, in a public statement during the launch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Bicentennial Anniversary on the same day, defended his administration’s achievements. He expressed pride in the progress made under his leadership, highlighting transformative policies in education, health, infrastructure, and agriculture. Despite criticism over his administration’s role in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections, Akufo-Addo remained confident that future generations would appreciate his government’s contributions, asserting that posterity would judge his presidency favorably.

Acknowledging the support of the Presbyterian Church, Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for the church’s role in supporting his government’s vision of national transformation. He praised the church’s moral influence on the nation and noted that throughout his tenure, its prayers and support had been a source of strength during challenging times.