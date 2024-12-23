Prof. Stephen Adei Raises Concerns Over Undermining of Ghana’s Judiciary and Electoral Commission

Ghanaian educationist, Professor Stephen Adei, has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing undermining of the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission (EC) in Ghana.

In a recent interview on TV3’s Hot Issues, Prof. Adei criticized what he described as a troubling trend of attacks on key state institutions, particularly the EC and its leadership.

Prof. Adei specifically pointed out the persistent criticisms directed at the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah, by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He expressed alarm over the frequency and nature of these attacks, noting that they often begin even before any actions or statements are made by the EC leadership. “The two institutions are being undermined,” he remarked. “From the very beginning, the NDC has attacked the Electoral Commissioner and some of his deputy commissioners without any provocation. Even before they say a word, the attacks begin. For me, this is quite disturbing.”

The educationist further emphasized the politicization of the Electoral Commission, expressing concern about how the institution’s leadership has come under periodic criticism depending on the ruling party. Prof. Adei warned that this practice poses a danger to the country’s democratic integrity.

“Now, the EC faces periodic attacks depending on which party is in power. People are already calling for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner. Are we now heading towards having an NDC-run EC or an NPP-appointed Electoral Commissioner?” he questioned, suggesting that such a trend undermines the neutrality and independence of the EC, which is vital to the country’s democratic processes.

Prof. Adei’s remarks serve as a cautionary note about the potential long-term consequences of the ongoing attacks on Ghana’s key democratic institutions. He urged for a more measured and respectful approach to political disagreements, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the judiciary and the electoral process.