Prof. Stephen Adei Warns Mahama Against Removing Key Judicial Figures

Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has cautioned President-elect John Dramani Mahama against removing key figures such as Electoral Commission (EC) Chair Jean Adukwei Mensa and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor from office, particularly without a valid cause.

Speaking on Hot Issues on TV3 on December 22, Prof. Adei expressed concern that such moves would establish a dangerous precedent for the country. He stressed that removing the EC chairperson would be disastrous and a “bad practice” that could undermine the future stability of Ghana’s institutions. “Every president basically appoints a new EC,” he warned, adding that this could erode public trust in the electoral process and compromise Ghana’s democratic integrity.

Prof. Adei also addressed the potential political removal of Chief Justice Torkornor, urging that any such action must be based on a clear, justifiable reason, such as an impeachment process, rather than political motives. “If they touch the Chief Justice by political removal and not because she has done something that requires impeachment… we will pay a heavy price for it,” he cautioned, emphasizing that undermining the judiciary would weaken the nation’s democratic framework.

The professor’s remarks reflect broader concerns about maintaining the independence of critical state institutions and the long-term implications for Ghana’s political stability.