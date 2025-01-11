Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare Critiques Mahama’s Influence on NDC Speaker Selection

Prominent legal practitioner and constitutional scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has sharply criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for instructing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary caucus to elect Alban Bagbin as Speaker of the 9th Parliament.

In an appearance on Joy News’ Newsfile, Prof. Asare expressed concern about the undue influence exerted by party leaders and the executive branch on parliamentary affairs, suggesting that such practices undermine the independence of Ghana’s legislature.

“I don’t understand why political parties can sit somewhere and impose leaders on parliamentarians,” Prof. Asare remarked, his frustration evident in his tone. He argued that if members of Parliament are not trusted enough to choose their own leaders, and party bosses are allowed to make such decisions, it signifies a deeper issue within the governance system.

This critique follows a directive issued by Mahama before his investiture, where he instructed the NDC parliamentary caucus to nominate Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament. According to Mahama, the decision was made due to Bagbin’s distinguished parliamentary career and his ability to strengthen the role of the legislature in Ghana’s democratic processes.

Bagbin, who has decades of experience in Parliament, including terms as both Minority and Majority Leader, was seen as an ideal candidate. However, Prof. Asare believes that the way the directive was issued further entrenches a damaging precedent that diminishes the autonomy of Parliament in Ghana’s democratic structure.

In his criticism, Prof. Asare calls for greater respect for the independence of Parliament, asserting that the decision-making process within the legislative body should not be unduly influenced by the executive or political party leaders. His remarks shed light on broader concerns regarding the future of Ghana’s democratic practices and the need for a more autonomous and self-regulating legislature.