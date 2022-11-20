Prof. Twumasi commends Qatar for rising above criticisms to host World Cup

Proffesor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has commended Qatar for rising above threats and criticisms to host the biggest football festival in the world.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) awarded Qatar the hosting rights over the USA in 2010, and it was marred by criticism over human rights abuses, the safety of migrant workers, and the logistics of hosting the rest of the world in a gulf country.

Due to the unfavourable weather condition in the desert land, FIFA allowed for the Mundial to be staged in November-December, instead of July-August to accommodate visitors to the country.

Some of these unpleasant situations saw Western countries threatening to boycott the tourney.

Speaking to GNA Sports, Prof. Twumasi said: “Once you decide to host a tournament like the World Cup which has high expectations, you’ll encounter some of these challenges and Qatar did well to rise above it and have shown the world they can host.

“I think the criticisms encouraged them to be able to do so. We have to commend Qatar, and the leaders for the work done to welcome the world.”

In terms of infrastructure, the NSA boss was impressed with the facilities put in place despite the small size of the country to organise a global showpiece.

Qatar is the first Arabian country to host the FIFA World Cup.

The tourney starts on Sunday, November 20, and ends on Sunday, December 18.