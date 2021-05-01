Rising Ghanaian singer and songwriter Maa Adwoa says profanity in today’s music is having a negative impact on the lives of the youth.

Signed onto Clarkzville Entertainment, Maa Adwoa since her breakthrough last year has been touted as one of the best vocalists in the music industry.

The budding songstress urged musicians to limit the use of profane words in the songs as it was misleading the youth who indulge in all kinds of deviances.

“I think music should send out a message of peace and love and the need to cherish life but not to destroy them. I get really saddened by the choice of words used by some artistes which I think is not in the right direction,” she said in an interview.

N nMaa Adwoa added that her new single titled “Joki” was a clear example as to why you don’t need profane words to make a tune song good.

“My new single is an awesome piece and I urge all to take a listen and enjoy the lyrical vibes and to also experience good song writing abilities,” she said.

