Professional Fighters League launches PFL Africa with historic mega event in Cape Town

Joint fight event of PFL Africa and PFL Champions Series at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town on Saturday, 26 July

PFL Africa 2025 tournament will have four events across the continent featuring 24 top fighters from 14 African countries

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is officially launching PFL Africa, the organisation’s third international league, with a historic debut event on Saturday, July 26 at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, South Africa. This also marks the launch of the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament, beginning with First Round matchups in the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions. Each division will feature an eight-man bracket, with fighters advancing through semifinals and finals.

Additionally, the event will be headlined by five PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai bouts. In the World Title main event, undefeated Middleweight World Champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) meets Spain’s Costello van Steenis (16-3). In the co-main event, undefeated 2024 PFL World Champion Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) takes on Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba (8-1). Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

The launch of PFL Africa is bolstered by strategic distribution partnerships with Canal+ and SuperSport ensuring broad coverage across the region. PFL has also introduced a mobile-first platform in partnership with Content For Mobile to expand accessibility exclusively via the region’s leading telcos. With these combined efforts, PFL Africa immediately becomes one of the most accessible sports leagues on the continent, and is on track to reach over 90% of African households.

PFL Africa will be led by global MMA icon Francis Ngannou as Chairman, who is shaping the league’s long-term growth and plays a central role in developing the next generation of African champions. Helios Sports & Entertainment Group, known for its strategic investment in NBA Africa, joins as a key capital partner. Elias Schulze, a seasoned executive with nearly two decades of experience in strategy, finance, and operations across over 20 African markets, has been appointed General Manager of PFL Africa to oversee its launch and expansion.

In the First Round of the Heavyweight bracket:

Jashell Ticha Awa (3-1) of Cameroon faces Justin Clarke (2-0) of South Africa Abdoullah Kane (3-0) of Senegal meets Mohammad Ben Yahia (9-4) of Morocco

In the Bantamweight bracket:

Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) of South Africa takes on Mahmoud Atef (5-2) of Egypt

Simbarashe Hokonya (5-0) of Zimbabwe battles Abderrahman Errachidy (4-1) of Morocco.

The remaining tournament bouts, full tournament schedule and host cities for the semifinals and finals will be announced soon.

“Kicking off the PFL Champions Series in Cape Town alongside the launch of PFL Africa reflects our commitment to grow the sport of MMA throughout the continent as well as provide pathways for African fighters to compete on a global stage and become champions,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “With PFL Europe, PFL MENA and now PFL Africa launching, PFL’s international growth strategy and footprint is unmatched in the sport. This is all made possible by building a great team. I’m proud to partner with Francis Ngannou and Helios Sports & Entertainment Group and excited to welcome Elias Schulze as GM of PFL Africa.”

“We are proud to partner with the Professional Fighters League to help bring PFL Africa to life. This initiative aligns with Helios’ mission to back high-growth, high-impact ventures across the continent. With the leadership of Francis Ngannou and a strong local foundation, PFL Africa has the potential to become a transformative platform for African athletes, fans, and the broader sports ecosystem,” said Tope Lawani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Helios Investment Partners.

Updated PFL Africa Card:

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Jashell Ticha Awa (3-1) vs. Justin Clarke (2-0)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) vs. Mahmoud Atef (5-2)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Abdoullah Kane (3-0) vs. Mohammad Ben Yahia (9-4)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Simbarashe Hokonya (5-0) vs. Abderrahman Errachidy (4-1)

Updated PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai Card:

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Johnny Eblen (16-0) vs. Costello van Steenis (16-3)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-1)

