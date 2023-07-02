Professional Golfers Association Ghana Salute HRH The Asantehene

The entire leadership of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana has expressed their gratitude and out felt appreciation to His Royal Highness, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his compassion and kindness towards the Professional Golfers who took part in the just ended Memory Lane PGA championship and Asantehene gold cup which were staged at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi.

In a statement signed and released in the English capital, London to the media, the director of operations at PGA Ghana Ahmed Padori indicated that the entire professional golfers unreservedly thanked the Ashanti king himself a golfer for his contributions and unmeasurable assistance to the sports in the country.

Over the years, your continuous assistance has helped to improved the sports in our country and even produced some brilliant golfers notably Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barnni, Augustine Manasseh, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Lucky Ayisah etc for which the professional golfing fraternity in Ghana is most grateful.

The statement further mentioned that “Your good work to golf and sport in Ghana is widely recognized globally and PGA Ghana are filled with joy and are graciously extending our appreciation and gratitude to you our King”. Again, the Professional Golfers Association Ghana will therefore continue to pray for a healthier long life for you to allow you to reign more years on the throne coupled with Godly wisdom.

In conclusion it said” Once again Your Royal Highness we revered and thank you from the bottom of our heart. Long live Asanteman, long live your Kingdom and a further progress for the game of golf in Ghana.

Source PGA