Professional Golfers Association is focusing on youth development  

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Ghana is focusing on youth development as means of getting the younger generation interested in the sport.

This was mentioned in an interview with the media by Mr Mark Coffie, President of PGA at Adukrom in the Eastern Region during the Cedrela Open Tournament held at the Safari Valley Resort.

He said there were currently 12 active golf clubs in the country and that professional golfers were based at these clubs therefore they had been mandated to focus on the youth academies.

“Professional golfers are represented across the golf clubs in Ghana…we are promoting the youth academy at each of these golf clubs and we are hoping that some of these younger golfers will spring up,” he said.

He added that after receiving training from the pros, the young golfers would join ‘The Quest Tour’ which is a tournament for amateur golfers that seeks to qualify them to become professional golfers.

Mr Coffie expressed his gratitude to Samartex Timber and Plywood Limited and Safari Group for putting up the ‘Road to Obotan Tournament’ which would give golfers more play time in addition to their annual major championship sponsored by Gold Fields.

He said the Obotan Tournament alone had four sub-tournaments in addition to the Ghana Open and the Gold Fields Championship therefore 2023 would be a busy year for them.

He however appealed for more corporate support since professional golfers are dedicated golfers who would need more play time to excel internationally.