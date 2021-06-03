Some professionals at a day’s career awareness and guidance outreach seminar at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, have entreated the youth to add value to their skills set to be competitive on the job market.

The global job market, they noted, had become more demanding.

Therefore, it would take comparatively dynamic educated youth who had the requisite expertise, knowledge and skills to survive under the prevailing circumstances, they emphasized.

Mrs Wosiela Bobie, Senior Manager for Human Resource, AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) Limited, addressing the seminar, which was organized by the Rotary Club of Obuasi District 9102, in collaboration with the mining company, said building one’s competencies was of utmost importance.

She enjoined the participants to strive to be conversant with and adjust themselves to the changes in the business skills set one needed to acquire to fit successfully into the demands of the global job market.

Mrs Bobie inspired the educated youth to learn to become more employable while building the requisite relationships and networks for their benefit.

She reminded them of the fact that employers put a premium on productivity.

Consequently, it was necessary for the educated youth to continuously sharpen their skills set to enhance their employability and marketability, she advised.

The seminar targeted National Service persons, trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), students of the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Senior High School (SHS) students.

“Exploring Alternative Career path for a Sustainable Future”, was the theme for the programme, which was the first of its kind bringing together a pool of the educated youth at Obuasi.

Mr Godfrey Mwachande, Managing Director of Tri-Pump Limited, a pump solutions company, speaking on the topic, “Effective Communication”, stressed the need for the educated youth to utilize the benefits of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

It behoved them to take advantage of the advancement in ICT to harness potential business opportunities within the context of their respective fields of endeavour.

Mr Joe-Steve Annan, a member of the Rotary Club of Obuasi District 9102, and Senior Manager for Occupational Health and Safety, AGAG, highlighting the essence of the career guidance seminar, said it aimed at sensitizing the participants to be abreast of the demands and challenges of today’s job market.

The Rotary Club, according to him, would continue to support training programmes for the youth at the mining community meant to empower them for self-dependency.

In a presentation, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager for Sustainability, AGAG, indicated that building the entrepreneurial skills of the Obuasi youth was one of the core aims of the company.

The overarching objective was to inspire them to start up their businesses to help diversify and stimulate the local economy, he stated.

The seminar saw the Obuasi Business Resource Centre under the Ministry of Trade and Industry taking the participants through what was required of them to start their businesses successfully as pertained to Ghana’s job market.