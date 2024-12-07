Professor Agyeman-Duah Calls 2024 Elections One of the Most Intriguing in Recent History

Professor Agyeman-Duah, co-founder of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has described today’s elections as one of the most captivating in recent memory, despite the widespread public desire for change.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Election Morning program, the political analyst acknowledged the unpredictability of the results, particularly with regard to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially in the Northern Region.

He highlighted the unique dynamic of both presidential candidates—Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC—hailing from the North, which could influence voter decisions. However, Professor Agyeman-Duah pointed to the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions as key battlegrounds that may hold surprises. These regions, which have historically been crucial in determining election outcomes, could reflect a strong desire for change among voters.

“Overall, I believe this will be one of the most closely contested elections, despite what seems to be a prevailing call for change among Ghanaians,” Professor Agyeman-Duah remarked. He noted that the interplay between regional dynamics and the public’s thirst for transformation would likely play a significant role in shaping the final results.