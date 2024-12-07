Professor Agyeman-Duah Weighs in on Military’s Role in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Professor Agyeman-Duah, co-founder of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has addressed the growing concerns surrounding the involvement of the military in the ongoing 2024 general elections.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Election Morning program, Agyeman-Duah shared his thoughts on the military’s presence in the electoral process and the overall conduct of the election.

Commending the Electoral Commission (EC) for its efforts, Agyeman-Duah praised the organization’s work in ensuring the election remains fair and transparent. He highlighted reports indicating that the election process has been largely smooth and orderly, with voters participating calmly and without significant disturbances.

“The election process has been largely positive,” he said. “From what we’ve seen so far, everything seems to be moving smoothly.”

Despite the optimism, Agyeman-Duah acknowledged that isolated incidents could still occur that might disrupt the election process. “While there is always the possibility of an isolated incident, the overall process has been progressing well. It’s a good sign that things are looking positive, but we must remain vigilant.”

A significant topic of discussion has been the military’s involvement, particularly in constituencies with heightened tensions. Some have expressed concerns over the potential for intimidation by military personnel. Addressing these concerns, Agyeman-Duah emphasized that while the military’s presence might be necessary in certain areas where security is at risk, it is crucial that their role remains supportive rather than coercive.

“The military’s presence in some areas is understandable, especially in areas where tensions might rise,” he explained. “But it is crucial that they conduct themselves in a manner that does not intimidate citizens. They must work within the boundaries set by the authorities and assist the police without overstepping their role.”

He further highlighted the importance of the military adhering to the guidelines established by the army general to ensure their actions align with the broader goal of maintaining law and order without inciting fear or discomfort among voters.

“The guidelines provided to the military will ensure that their conduct supports the police without causing any undue distress or fear among the citizens,” Agyeman-Duah concluded.