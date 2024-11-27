Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi Campaigns in Techiman North, Urges Constituents to Rally Behind NPP Candidate

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently intensified his campaign efforts in Techiman North, urging constituents to lend their support to the party and its candidate, Martin Gyarko Oti, in the upcoming elections.

    Addressing a crowd of supporters, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi emphasized the crucial role that every vote plays in determining the election outcome. “We cannot afford to be complacent. A single vote could be the difference between victory and defeat. Come out in your numbers, and let’s secure a resounding win for the NPP,” he declared, sparking enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

    A key figure in the NPP, the former Minister of Education also highlighted his personal ties to Techiman North, stressing the progress made in the constituency under the party’s leadership. He called on voters to continue supporting the NPP to ensure the continuation of development initiatives in the area.

    The campaign event was further bolstered by the presence of notable NPP figures, including former Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene, former Bono East Regional Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah, and former Techiman North District Chief Executive Hon. Peter Mensah. Their participation underscored the party’s united effort to galvanize support in critical constituencies ahead of the elections.

    Previous article
    Okey Bakassi Reflects on Life-Changing Moment That Reshaped His Career
    Next article
    Vice President Bawumia Praises MP Habib Iddrisu for Hard Work and Development in Tolon
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE