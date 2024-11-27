Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi Campaigns in Techiman North, Urges Constituents to Rally Behind NPP Candidate

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently intensified his campaign efforts in Techiman North, urging constituents to lend their support to the party and its candidate, Martin Gyarko Oti, in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi emphasized the crucial role that every vote plays in determining the election outcome. “We cannot afford to be complacent. A single vote could be the difference between victory and defeat. Come out in your numbers, and let’s secure a resounding win for the NPP,” he declared, sparking enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

A key figure in the NPP, the former Minister of Education also highlighted his personal ties to Techiman North, stressing the progress made in the constituency under the party’s leadership. He called on voters to continue supporting the NPP to ensure the continuation of development initiatives in the area.

The campaign event was further bolstered by the presence of notable NPP figures, including former Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene, former Bono East Regional Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah, and former Techiman North District Chief Executive Hon. Peter Mensah. Their participation underscored the party’s united effort to galvanize support in critical constituencies ahead of the elections.