Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi Urges Strong Support for NPP in Kintampo South Ahead of 2024 Elections

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, a former Minister of Education under President John Agyekum Kufuor, visited Kintampo South on November 26 to rally support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the 2024 general elections approach.

Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters at a local Presbyterian Church, Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi called on constituents to solidify their commitment to the NPP and its vision for Ghana’s future. He urged the people of Kintampo South to vote overwhelmingly for the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting that this would be a way to show gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his dedicated leadership over the past two terms.

“President Akufo-Addo has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Ghana, and it is only fitting that we show our appreciation by supporting Dr. Bawumia to continue the good work,” Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi emphasized, his words filled with conviction.

The former minister further underscored the importance of the upcoming elections, stressing that the NPP must not only focus on securing the presidency but also work to regain lost parliamentary seats in the region. “We must address this gap and ensure that the NPP has the majority it needs to deliver on its promises,” he added.

The visit was marked by a strong show of unity within the party, as Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi was joined by several key NPP figures. His delegation included Bono East Regional Minister Hon. Kwasi Adu Gyan, former Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene, former Bono East Regional Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah, former Bono Ahafo Deputy Regional Minister Hon. Adjei Duffour, and former Techiman North District Chief Executive Hon. Peter Mensah. The presence of these prominent figures highlighted the importance of the campaign in Kintampo South and the wider Bono East Region as the NPP looks to strengthen its position ahead of the December 7 elections.