Professor Asare Proposes Citizen-Led Initiative to Assess Ministerial Performance

As calls for greater accountability and transparency in governance continue to grow, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, a Public Law and Justice fellow at CDD-Ghana, has proposed a citizen-driven initiative to track and evaluate the performance of government ministers.

Speaking on The Key Points with Alfred Ocansey on TV3, Professor Asare introduced the idea of OMAMPAM — the Operation Monitor All Ministers’ Performance & Accountability Mechanism.

The initiative aims to empower citizens by providing a clear and accessible system for assessing the effectiveness of government ministers, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and local government bodies such as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). According to Professor Asare, the key benefit of OMAMPAM would be the ability to easily identify which ministers are excelling and which are underperforming.

“The performance of the ministers will become very clear,” he explained. “Those who are performing will stand out, and those who are not performing will also be evident.” The system, he suggested, would serve as a critical tool for the president, allowing him to make informed decisions about ministerial appointments and replacements.

Prof. Asare emphasized that OMAMPAM would foster a culture of accountability by making ministers directly answerable to the citizens they serve. He argued that if ministers fail to deliver on their mandates within a set period, the initiative would send a clear signal to the president, urging him to consider replacing them with more effective leaders.

The proposal presents a bold vision of citizen engagement in governance, aiming to ensure that public officials are held to high standards and are continually driven to produce tangible results. If implemented, OMAMPAM could significantly change how government ministers are held accountable to the public.