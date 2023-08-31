Professor Azumah Nelson supports CIR Ghana

Former World Boxing Council WBC Super Featherweight Champion Professor Azumah Nelson was one of the special guests at the launch of the Chartered Institute of Realtors Ghana at the African Trade Center in Accra on Wednesday.

Nelson who supplies, construction firms and investors within the Real Estate industry supports the initiative to train professionals in the sector.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries from the Presidency, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of Parliament, Ministers of state and key stakeholders that including real estate developers both local and international, suppliers, construction firms, investors, major banks within the real estate industry and media.

Present were the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum and George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Chartered Institute of Chartered Realtors was launched by the Chief of Staff at the seat of government; Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare who shared President Nana Akufo-Addo’s excitement about the presence of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) and their contribution to the socio economic development Ghana.

She agreed to some defects in the system, and promised that the government is putting up a strategy to resolve housing and road construction issues.

She expressed that the Chartered Institute of Realtors serves as a useful platform for safe and sound Real Estate business as urban population is increasing at a rate of 75%.

She named a few government projects to solve the defects like the Marine Drive and 8,000 Affordable Housing Unit under construction.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare welcomed the Chartered Institute of Realtors and called for public / private sector collaboration in the industry.

She assured of government support to fulfill the mission of establishing a professional body of Real Estate operators and declared the CIR duly launched.

They supported the initiative of introducing professionals to train people in the vast industry which include residential, commercial and industrial operators.

Mr. Firas Jaber, CEO of the Institute justified the need like all professional bodies such as Marketing, Accountants, Lawyers and others.

He noted that life depends on Real Estate which is the basis of Tourism.

He said the CIR is to offer professional service and training aimed at a global scale, with high quality training and learning to meet international standards.

He expressed that their mission will include seminars and workshops on topical issues in the industry. He hinted that their courses include Real Estate Taxation, Principles Of Surveying, Asset Management, Real Estate Pricing, Real Estate Development and Property Insurance.

“We believe in growth, excellence and adherence to professional practices on the side of both the industry and the active players involved, raising up leaders who become agents of positive change” he added.

The Institute is being established to offer opportunities for sharpening the knowledge, skills, standards, and experiences of practitioners in the real estate industry to meet global standards. Real Estate in Africa is a rapidly growing industry with many opportunities for investment.

This growth rate is driven mainly by urbanization, population growth, and increased foreign investment.

All around the world, specifically the economically advanced countries, real estate has been a driving force in their development agenda and has provided jobs for several thousands of people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Egypt and New York, to mention just a few are famed for their architectural prowess and have become some of the world’s most visited destinations thanks to Real Estate.

Africa has not been left behind with all these developments happening around it. From its blurry past, it can be said that the future of Africa looks promising with the involvement of the government in providing housing for its citizens, particularly the low-income sector of society to alleviate the burden of shelter as a basic need.

Dr. Rebecca Atswe Lomo commended the leadership and advised them to beware of fraudsters and scammers in the Real Estate business.