Professor Critiques Ghana’s Free SHS Policy, Citing Hidden Costs and Disruptions

Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo, a renowned academic at the University of Ghana, has sharply criticized the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, shedding light on its unintended consequences and its growing burden on parents.

In a recent interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Prof. Ampofo painted a troubling picture of the program, claiming that the policy, which was intended to alleviate the financial burden of secondary education, has instead created hidden costs that families are struggling to bear.

“Parents are being forced to send food to their children in schools,” Prof. Ampofo noted. She pointed out that in many cases, parents are not only providing for their own children but are also helping to feed other students whose families cannot afford it. According to the academic, this suggests that the system is failing to meet its goals of providing truly free education.

Implemented in 2017 by the Akufo-Addo administration, the Free SHS policy was heralded as a revolutionary step toward making education accessible for all Ghanaians. However, critics like Prof. Ampofo argue that the program’s hidden financial burdens and inefficiencies have undermined its intended benefits. For instance, despite claims of the policy’s success, many families are still grappling with the additional costs of sending their children to school, including the provision of food and other essentials.

Another critical issue raised by Prof. Ampofo is the delay in the release of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, which has caused disruptions in the academic calendar and negatively impacted university admissions. She questioned why the government had not cleared its debts to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) despite the claims of impressive revenue figures. “If revenue figures are as impressive as claimed, why hasn’t this debt been cleared? Why are students and their futures being disrupted?” she asked, highlighting the negative consequences on students’ progress.

Her comments reflect the growing concerns from parents and educators alike, who are increasingly questioning the sustainability and quality of the Free SHS program. While the government continues to tout the policy as a flagship achievement, there is mounting skepticism about its long-term impact on education quality and accessibility.

Prof. Ampofo’s critique also touches on a broader issue of transparency in the implementation of educational policies. She called for a more open conversation about what “free education” truly means in practice, pointing out that parents are still shouldering significant financial burdens behind the scenes, while the government continues to claim credit for the policy’s success.

As the debate over the effectiveness of Free SHS intensifies, Prof. Ampofo’s remarks serve as a timely reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and a critical assessment of the program’s true costs and benefits. It remains to be seen how the government will address these concerns, but it is clear that the conversation around the policy is far from over.