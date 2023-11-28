Professor Daniels Kwabena Obeng – Ofori grabs Prestigious CEO Award in Ghana

In a resplendent ceremony held at the Accra Marriott Hotel, Professor Daniels Kwabena OBENG-OFORI, Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana, was honored with the Most Respected CEO Certificate Award in the private university category at the 2023 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards. This award is a testament to his exemplary leadership and contribution to the educational sector in Ghana.

The Ghana Industry CEOs Awards, now in its sixth year, recognizes and celebrates the most outstanding CEOs across various sectors in Ghana. These awards are determined through public votes and the demonstration of exceptional corporate governance, highlighting the importance of leadership excellence in driving organizational success.

Professor OBENG-OFORI, a renowned scholar and an authority in agricultural entomology, has been at the forefront of educational leadership and research in Ghana. With a career spanning several decades, he has made significant contributions to the academic community, particularly in the fields of Agriculture and Insect Science. His academic journey, marked by a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and BSc. from the University f Ghana, is distinguished by over 300+ publications in internationally reputable journals and books.

Aside from his academic prowess, Professor OBENG-OFORI has been instrumental in shaping policies and contributing to various educational reforms at the national and international level. His tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana has seen significant growth and innovation, setting new benchmarks for academic excellence and community engagement.

The award, powered by The Business Executive, is a recognition of Professor OBENG-OFORI’s steadfast dedication to advancing higher education in Ghana and his impactful leadership at the Catholic University of Ghana culminating in the grant of Presidential Charter to become an autonomous university in 2022. The accolade also highlights his role as a visionary leader who has significantly contributed to the development of education, not only within the confines of the university but also in the broader Ghanaian society.

The event was graced by distinguished guests from various sectors, including government officials, academic peers, students, and family members, all gathered to celebrate this monumental achievement. In his acceptance speech, Professor OBENG-OFORI expressed his gratitude and reinforced his commitment to continuing his work in elevating the standards of education in Ghana.

This prestigious award not only honors Professor OBENG-OFORI’s individual achievements but also shines a light on the vital role educators play in shaping the future. His legacy as an educator, leader, and innovator continues to inspire many within and beyond the borders of Ghana.