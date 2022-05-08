Professor Elias N. K. Sowley sworn-in as 1st V-C of Dr. Hila Limann Technical University

The Governing Council of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) has sworn-in Professor Elias N. K. Sowley as the first Vice Chancellor (VC).

Prof. Sowley, prior to his appointment to the office of the VC, was a senior lecturer and Dean of the graduate school of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

He had previously served as the Head of the Department of Agronomy, as well as the Director of Academic Planning and

Quality Assurance and a member of the Academic Board of the UDS.

Chief Sulemana Nabila, the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council administered the oath to Prof. Sowley during the investiture.

Addressing the gathering after his inauguration, Prof. Sowley said building a solid foundation for a brighter future of the university depended on all the stakeholders, including the Governing Council, the Academic Board and the staff of the university among others.

Prof. Sowley expressed gratitude to the governing council of the university for the appointment and gave the assurance that he would collaborate with the council, the staff and other stakeholders in the discharge of his duties geared towards the growth of the university.

He identified improved security on campus, a strong financial base, improved infrastructure and improved access to social amenities such as electricity and water on campus as some of his priorities as the VC.

“The other thing I will be promoting is good governance and management. A higher education institution like ours cannot flourish without good governance.

It is for this reason that I want to manage the university in a transparent manner by establishing the structures inspired by law and the status of the university backed by the relevant policies, which must also be developed”, he explained.

The school also held its third congregation ceremony at the weekend, which saw 311 students graduating with Higher National Diploma from three faculties – Applied Arts Design and General Studies, Applied Science and Technology and Engineering as well as the Business School.

Madam Nyuori Felecia of the faculty of Applied Arts Design and General Studies was the best graduating female student while Mr Bijek N. Justice of the department of Dispensing Technology emerged as the best male graduating student.

The best performing students were awarded citations, laptops, and microwaves, among others.

Prof. Sowley said plans were far advanced to commence a degree programme in technology (B.Tech) in the next academic year and urged the graduating students and prospective students to cease that opportunity to enroll in the DHLTU to study the B.Tech programme.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, observed that government was aware of the challenges facing the school including the inadequate infrastructure and social amenities and gave the assurance that those challenges would be addressed holistically.

He urged the management and council of the university to accord the VC the needed support to enable him deliver his mandate to the maximum as the public expectation of him was high.

Vice Chancellors of other universities, traditional authorities, and heads of academic regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Tertiary Education Council and representatives of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs among others attended the investiture and graduation ceremony.