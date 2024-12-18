Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi Urges Alan Kyerematen to Retire from Politics After 2024 Election Performance

Associate Professor of Leadership and Management at Viterbo University, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has called for the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, to retire from politics.

In his view, the results of the 2024 elections have exposed Kyerematen’s lack of influence within the political landscape of Ghana.

Speaking on OKAY FM’s “Vim Lady” show, Prof. Antwi criticized Kyerematen’s electoral performance, particularly the fact that he secured only 30,000 votes in the election. “Garnering 30,000 votes is nothing to write home about. The people who were dissatisfied with the NPP were expected to rally behind him, but that did not happen,” he said. “This must be a clear signal that Alan has lost his political relevance.”

Prof. Antwi argued that Kyerematen’s poor performance in the 2024 elections demonstrated that his political prospects were dim, and that it was time for him to step away from the political stage. He also suggested that smaller political parties should unite and form a coalition if they are serious about challenging the dominance of the two main political parties in Ghana.