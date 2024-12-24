Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi Highlights Deep Crises in Ghana’s Education Sector Amid WASSCE Result Delays

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, has raised alarm over what he perceives as a deepening crisis in Ghana’s educational system, citing the delayed release of West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results as a clear symptom.

He pointed to factors such as low morale among teachers, the politicization of education, underinvestment, and inadequate facilities as indicative of a system in disarray.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Professor Abotsi warned, “The delayed release of WASSCE results is symptomatic of deeper crises in the educational sector. Low morale of teachers, politicization, underinvestment, and deficit in facility, etc., reflect a system that has been toyed with, and we may be on a dangerous precipice!”

The delay in WASSCE results has been linked to financial constraints faced by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which led to disruptions in the marking process. In response, the Ministry of Education has allocated an additional GHS25 million to WAEC to address the issue. The Ministry acknowledged the importance of timely result releases for students, parents, and educational institutions. Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for the Ministry, emphasized that the funding would support WAEC’s operations and help ensure the swift continuation of the marking process.

WAEC has assured the Ministry that the 2024 WASSCE results will be released soon, although an exact date has yet to be announced. Both the Ministry and WAEC are working to expedite the process, with the goal of minimizing the disruption to students and educational institutions.