Professor Festus Ebo Turkson appointed onto BoG Monetary Policy Committee

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced the appointment by its Board of Directors, of Professor Festus Ebo Turkson, as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC),

The appointment was pursuant to section 27(3)(E) of the Bank of Ghana 2002 (Act 612) as amended by the Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 918).

In a statement released on Wednesday, BOG explained that Professor would replace Dr. John K. Kwakye, who retired as an External Member of the MPC having served the statutory term limit.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana extends warm appreciation to Dr. Kwakye for his contributions to monetary policy deliberations and formulation during his tenure” the statement read.

Professor Turkson, before his appointment, was an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana with an economics research, teaching and consultancy career spanning over 20 years.

His area of specialisation as a Development Economist includes macro economics and finance, monetary and financial economics as well as small and medium enterprises development.

He also has interests in industrial policy, applied micro econometrics and international trade policy and finance.

Prof Turkson holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Nottingham and he is a member of the Leverhulme Centre for Research on Globalization and Economic Policy of the School of Economics of the Nottingham University.

He is also a member of many years’ standing of the African Economic Research Consortium.