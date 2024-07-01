Professor Francis Nkrumah, Son of Ghana’s First President, Passes Away at 89

Professor Francis Nkrumah, the firstborn son of Ghana’s founding President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has died at the age of 89. His passing occurred on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Born to Madam Fanny Miller of Elmina, Professor Nkrumah’s early life was marked by academic excellence, notably at St. Augustine’s College, where he excelled in his O Levels. His father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recognized his potential and secured a Cocobod scholarship for him to study medicine in Germany.

Professor Francis Nkrumah went on to have a distinguished career in medicine and public health. He served as the longest-serving director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and played a crucial role in eradicating poliomyelitis across Africa. His contributions were further recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Region, which honored him in 2016 for his leadership in polio eradication efforts.

Beyond his directorship at NMIMR, Professor Nkrumah was a founding member of the Pediatric Association of Ghana and the West African College of Physicians. His legacy in public health and dedication to improving healthcare in Ghana and beyond have left an indelible mark.

The passing of Professor Francis Nkrumah is mourned as a loss not only to his family but also to the medical community and the nation, reflecting a lifetime of service and achievement in public health.