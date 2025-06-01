Professor Gatsi Concludes Tenure as UCC Business School Dean

Professor John Gartchie Gatsi has formally ended his six-year leadership of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) School of Business.

His tenure, widely recognized for driving expansion and elevating the school’s academic standing, concluded with the appointment of Professor Samuel Kwaku Agyei as his successor. Professor Agyei will officially become Dean on August 1, 2025, and currently serves as acting Dean to ensure a smooth transition.

Professor Gatsi briefly returned from his new position at the Bank of Ghana to address faculty, students, and partners during the Dean’s Award event on May 29. According to university statements, his deanship significantly raised the School’s national profile, expanded postgraduate programs, and increased faculty numbers.

Under Professor Gatsi’s leadership, the School developed specialized postgraduate programs addressing national needs, including courses for the Ghana Armed Forces and the Customs Division. Plans are advanced for a new Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Engineering, pending final accreditation, while newly advertised Master of Philosophy and Master of Science programs in Health Services Administration are set to begin.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has also notified the School to prepare for an accreditation review for its proposed Doctor of Business Administration program, targeted for launch later this year. Two new undergraduate programs in entrepreneurship, combined with international business and graphic design respectively, have been introduced, reflecting curriculum responsiveness.

Strategic collaborations are progressing, including a joint postgraduate course development with the School of Economics and a partnership with the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies to offer a Bachelor of Science in Energy Studies and Management.

Faculty development saw substantial growth during Professor Gatsi’s term. University records show the School progressed from having no full professors in 2019 to currently employing nine professors, ten associate professors, and twenty-four senior lecturers. While assistant lecturer numbers declined, targeted recruitment added new female faculty in accounting, finance, and marketing, aligning with gender representation goals.

The School is now preparing to mark its 50th anniversary of business education on June 19. Alumni are invited to support infrastructural projects, including renovating an older building and constructing a student summer hut complex.

Maintaining membership in the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for the past four years, the School continues pursuing full accreditation.

Professor Agyei assumes leadership of an institution strengthened by broader academic programs, a more robust faculty, and enhanced industry connections, building upon the foundation laid during Professor Gatsi’s transformative six years.

The transition occurs as the School positions itself for further growth and international accreditation, leveraging the expanded program portfolio and faculty expertise established during the outgoing Dean’s tenure.