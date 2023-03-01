Professor Gatsi urges parents to invest in children beyond free education

Professor John Gatsi, the Dean of Business studies at the University of Cape Coast has advised parents to take full responsibility and invest in their children beyond free education.

He said although education from the basic level to the second cycle stage was said to be free, several things needed to be done by parents to get the best out of their children for better outcomes.

Professor Gatsi, a past student of Keta Senior High Technical School in a keynote address during the celebration of the school’s 70th Anniversary, said putting quality ahead of quantity in the educational sector, government ought to readjust the system to benefit teachers to have enough time to rest for effective teaching and learning.

“Guiding and molding our future leaders starts from now and it is the responsibility of the government as well as parents and stakeholders,” he added.

He urged the government to involve stakeholders in decision making to seek help and ideas for a better educational policy that would help improve the sector.

Professor Gatsi also charged teachers to go the extra mile and serve as role models “knowing very well that you are the bedrock of raising the standard of education in the country.”

He added that 70 years of Ketasco should give the school the needed opportunity to deliberate on better plans which would enhance the progress of a well-disciplined student in future.

Dr Yayra Dzakadzi, Director of Education at the Education Ministry who represented Dr Yaw Osei Edutwum, the Minister of Education, expressed joy about the school’s 70th milestone chalked.

He said government remained poised to ensure that all school going children had free education

He also appealed to teachers, parents, and stakeholders to play their roles perfectly for the success of the free education policy.

“The Nana Addo- led government is doing its best to provide the needed support to make sure every school going student gets educated through the free education, and we need support from all to help the policy.”

The theme for the colourful ceremony was, “KETASCO at 70: Retrospect and Prospect.”