Professor George K.T. Oduro Reaffirms NDC’s Commitment to Enhancing Free SHS Program

Professor George K.T. Oduro, a distinguished Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Chairman of the Education Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to improving the quality and equity of Ghana’s Free Senior High School (SHS) program.

In a recent statement, Prof. Oduro assured the public that the future of quality Senior High School education in Ghana rests in the capable hands of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. Speaking during a press conference at UCC, organized by University Lecturers for Improved Free SHS, Prof. Oduro stressed that the party would critically review the current implementation of the Free SHS policy to ensure it delivers better educational outcomes. He pointed to the decline in educational standards under the current administration as a key concern.

“The next NDC government will abolish the double-track system and restore a stable, one-track academic calendar. We will also ensure dedicated funding for Free SHS and launch an emergency infrastructure drive to complete the abandoned E-blocks,” Prof. Oduro stated.

He reassured Ghanaians that, contrary to claims made by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Dramani Mahama has no intention of scrapping the Free SHS program but rather seeks to review and improve it for better results.

Prof. Oduro also criticized the current administration, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing them of reckless spending on the Free SHS program. He highlighted the significant infrastructure gaps and lack of adequate teaching and learning resources as major challenges facing the program.

Calling on the public to support the NDC’s vision of resetting the educational system, Prof. Oduro emphasized that the NDC would prioritize funding for Free SHS, alongside the implementation of sound macro and microeconomic policies, to ensure the program’s sustainability and success.

As Ghana approaches the 2024 elections, Prof. Oduro’s statements reinforce the NDC’s commitment to reforming and enhancing the Free SHS initiative, with the aim of building a stronger, more equitable educational system for future generations.