Professor Gyampo Criticizes NPP Leadership for Criticizing Mahama’s Administration

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has hit back at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming the party has no grounds to criticize the newly-formed administration of John Dramani Mahama.

According to Gyampo, the NPP’s own poor governance record during Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure exposes their lack of political competence.

Appearing on The Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Professor Gyampo dismissed the NPP’s criticisms of the Mahama administration, which had been in power for less than a week at the time. He expressed disappointment in the party’s leadership for trying to point fingers at the new government instead of addressing its own internal issues.

“The relevance of the NPP now won’t lie in its failed officials quickly criticising Mahama’s administration when they themselves have demonstrated no clue about governance,” Gyampo remarked.

He further revealed that he had rejected a document presented to him for review, which focused on opposition criticisms of the Mahama government. The document, he said, failed to present valid points of critique and reflected poorly on the NPP’s understanding of governance.

Gyampo advised the NPP to shift its focus from criticizing the new administration and instead work on rebuilding its fragmented party. He argued that meaningful critiques should be left to civil society organizations (CSOs) and independent experts, who have a long-term interest in the nation’s well-being.

“You must focus on rescuing the soul of your party and leave constructive criticisms to those with permanent interest, not permanent friends,” he urged the NPP.

The Professor’s comments highlight the growing political discourse as Ghana transitions to a new government, with several political figures and analysts questioning the role of the NPP as the opposition and how it can best contribute to the country’s progress.