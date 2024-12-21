Professor Gyampo Faces Backlash Over Baseless Claims About Akufo-Addo and George Dampare

Political Science Professor Ranford Gyampo has found himself at the center of a heated online debate after alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intends to sack Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and refuses to hand over power to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

In a recent social media post, Gyampo claimed to have “picked intelligence” suggesting a plan to remove Dampare on December 20, 2024, accusing the IGP of obstructing attempts to rig the 2024 elections. Gyampo further stated, “But the plan not to hand over to John Mahama cannot work.”

The post quickly garnered criticism from many, who condemned the professor’s unsubstantiated allegations as irresponsible and misleading. Critics argue that Gyampo’s statement is an unwarranted attack on President Akufo-Addo, especially in light of the official transition processes that have already been set in motion. These critics point to the President’s call to congratulate Mahama and the establishment of a transition team as evidence that a peaceful transfer of power is underway, dismissing Gyampo’s claims as baseless.

Several individuals, including political observers and academics, have voiced concerns over Gyampo’s use of social media to spread what they view as unverified and inflammatory claims. Many argue that the professor, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, should be more responsible in his statements, particularly given the gravity of the political climate in Ghana.

The debate surrounding Gyampo’s post has highlighted the broader tension in Ghanaian politics, with some questioning the motivations behind such comments and calling for a more measured and evidence-based approach in political discourse.