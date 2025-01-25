Professor Gyampo Urges President Mahama’s Appointees to Be Visionary and Set Higher Standards

Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana has urged appointees of President John Dramani Mahama to be visionary and raise the bar in executing their duties.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, January 25, Gyampo advised the appointees to set higher standards and avoid using the previous Akufo-Addo administration’s performance as a benchmark.

He stressed the importance of not repeating the mistakes of the past and encouraged the new appointees to demonstrate humility in all their dealings with Ghanaians. According to Gyampo, failure to do so could lead to consequences in the next election.

While acknowledging the responsibility placed on the appointees, President Mahama expressed his confidence in their abilities to succeed in their respective roles, emphasizing the vital importance of their portfolios in contributing to the nation’s development.