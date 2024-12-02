Professor Isaac Boadi Urges Ghanaians to Support Dr. Bawumia’s Vision for Economic Growth

Isaac Boadi, a professor of Accounting and Finance at the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has called on Ghanaians to embrace the policy ideas of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, particularly his digitalization agenda, over those proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the Economic Symposium organized by ABCNews in Accra on Monday, December 2, 2024, Professor Boadi emphasized the importance of policy-driven decisions in the upcoming elections. He highlighted that Dr. Bawumia’s proposals stand out as forward-thinking solutions for the country’s challenges.

“Having listened to the two leading candidates, Dr. Bawumia’s policy ideas are the ones that stand out,” Boadi said. He specifically praised the Vice President’s digitalization agenda, which he believes could generate at least 4 million jobs over the next four years. “The youth will be trained in employable IT skills, and this is the way forward,” he added.

In contrast, Professor Boadi criticized former President Mahama’s policies, particularly his proposals for generating youth employment through outdated measures. He singled out Mahama’s idea of promoting “nkoko nketenkete” and the image of youth wearing Wellington boots in aboboyaa vehicles to water plants, calling them “ideas of the past.” He stressed that such proposals would fail to create substantial jobs or transform the economy.

“These ideas are too ordinary and will not lead to meaningful change,” Boadi argued, urging voters not to be swayed by what he termed as “gimmicks” from the opposition. “How can giving nkoko nketenkete to unemployed youth lead to large-scale job creation?” he asked. “These policy ideas will never drive economic transformation.”

Professor Boadi underscored the growing importance of digitalization in the modern economy, particularly in light of the 4th Industrial Revolution. He noted that economic growth is increasingly driven by technological advancements rather than traditional sectors like agriculture. “Digitalization is what is driving the global economy today. It is imperative that Ghana focuses on digitalization, and that is exactly what Dr. Bawumia is pushing for,” he stated.

The UPSA Dean also supported other policy proposals from Dr. Bawumia, including flat-rated port duties, the cancellation of the E-levy, and the introduction of a credit scoring system. These, Boadi believes, are key to expanding the economy and creating a better future for Ghanaians.

Additionally, Boadi lauded the achievements of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, particularly in education. He hailed the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as one of the greatest achievements in Ghana’s history, describing it as the most significant pro-poor initiative ever introduced by any administration. “No achievement by any president in Ghana’s history is greater than the Free SHS program,” Boadi affirmed.

In conclusion, Professor Boadi urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming election, emphasizing that his policies are transformative and life-changing. “Let us vote for Dr. Bawumia to continue the momentum of the country’s development and protect Free SHS,” he appealed.