Professor Joshua Alabi Appointed Chairman of GCB Bank Board

The Board of GCB Bank has approved the appointment of Professor Joshua Alabi as the Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective immediately, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and regulatory approvals from the Bank of Ghana.

This follows the resignation of Mr. Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi as Director and Chairman. Professor Alabi, a distinguished academic and seasoned business leader, brings over three decades of experience in public service, academia, and corporate leadership.

Notable in his career, Professor Alabi previously served as Chairman of HFC Bank, where he led the bank’s transformation into Republic Bank. He has also held various leadership roles, including Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Chairman of the Accra Polytechnic Governing Council (now Accra Technical University), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). In addition, he has served in public service as a Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency and Minister of State for both Greater Accra and Northern Regions.

A sports administrator, Professor Alabi has contributed significantly to football in Ghana, having served as General Secretary of GHALCA, a member of the GFA Management Board, and Coordinator for the Black Stars.

Upon his appointment, Professor Alabi expressed his gratitude to the Board and pledged to lead GCB Bank towards greater success. “I am deeply honoured to lead GCB at this pivotal moment. Together with the Board and management, we will work tirelessly to strengthen GCB’s position as a leading financial institution in Ghana and beyond,” he stated.

GCB Bank, Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, has been a key player in the country’s banking industry since 1953. With 184 branches and a growing digital footprint, the bank continues to contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic development across various sectors.