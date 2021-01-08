Professor Joshua Alabi, the Campaign Manager of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2020 general election, has congratulated Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

“I use this opportunity to congratulate Mr Alban Bagbin for ascending to the highest level of Parliament, congratulate the NDC Caucus in Parliament, and also congratulate our friends from the other side who believed in us and decided to vote for him,” Prof Alabi said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“I am just very proud of the NDC Caucus in Parliament. They really organised themselves well, they were very vigilant and they fought a good fight.”

Prof. Alabi, who is also a former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), said the vigilance of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus enabled the Party to come out with “the best person to be the Speaker of Parliament.”

“Mr Alban Bagbin has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for 28 good years, the longest serving MP in the Fourth Republic in the history of this country,” he said.

“He has so many years of experience that we cannot throw away, so it is not for nothing that the NDC decided to nominate Mr Alban Bagbin as our Candidate for the Speakership, because we know all these experience would come to bare on us to have a very sound and good Parliament,” he said.

Prof. Alabi described Mr Bagbin as a peaceful, intelligent and very friendly person; adding: “And I know for sure his term as the Speaker of Parliament is going to raise Parliament to a different level”.