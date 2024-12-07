Professor Kobby Mensah Raises Concerns Over Irregularities in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Political marketing strategist and academic, Professor Kobby Mensah, has raised concerns over certain irregularities he encountered during his voting experience in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Naa Ashokor on TV3’s Ghana Decides after casting his ballot, Prof. Mensah highlighted two key issues that he believes need to be addressed by the Electoral Commission (EC) to improve future elections.

The first issue Prof. Mensah pointed out was the presence of two different logos of the EC on the ballot papers. He described the inconsistency as confusing and called for uniformity in all electoral materials. “If you have changed the logo, it has to be consistent across all materials. Having two logos on the ballot paper can cause unnecessary confusion for voters, and this must be rectified,” he stated.

In addition to the logo issue, Prof. Mensah also noted the lack of clear separation between the presidential and parliamentary voting booths at his polling station. He argued that the unmarked booths led to confusion for voters, who were uncertain about where to cast each of their votes. “There were no clear separations between the presidential and parliamentary booths. This created unnecessary confusion for voters,” he explained.

While acknowledging these challenges, Prof. Mensah expressed hope that the Electoral Commission would address these concerns and improve the electoral process in future elections. “I hope we have better arrangements in the future, but for now, it is still appreciable,” he concluded.

As voting continues across the country, there is widespread hope that such issues will be addressed to ensure a smoother, more transparent electoral process. The Electoral Commission has not yet commented on these concerns.