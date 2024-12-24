Professor Kobby Mensah Supports NPP’s Decision to Investigate 2024 Election Defeat

Professor Kobby Mensah of the University of Ghana Business School has expressed support for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decision to establish a committee to investigate its significant loss in the 2024 general elections.

Mensah emphasized that the party’s current leadership no longer reflects the intellectual character for which the NPP was once known.

Speaking on TV3’s News Central on December 24, Mensah described the decision to launch an inquiry as a “far-reaching” and “very good call in the right direction.” He added that the investigation would be an opportunity for the party to reflect on its foundational principles.

The NPP’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, confirmed at a press conference on December 9 that the party would form the committee in January 2025. This comes in response to the NPP’s defeat in the presidential race, where the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55%) to defeat the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).

Ntim acknowledged the disappointment within the party, stating that while they had hoped for a resounding victory, the result was not as expected. “We may not have won the battle, but we haven’t lost the war on the quest for a better Ghana,” he said. The review committee will engage with party stakeholders and the public to examine the factors leading to the election outcome.