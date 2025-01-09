Professor Kwesi Aning Describes Eight Years Under Akufo-Addo as ‘Hellish’ Due to Intimidation and Threats

Security consultant Professor Kwesi Aning has condemned the past eight years under the Akufo-Addo administration, describing the period as “hellish” due to constant intimidation and threats aimed at suppressing his professional work.

Speaking on Starr FM in Accra, Professor Aning opened up about the profound impact these tactics had on his ability to freely express his security analysis.

According to Professor Aning, the threats were not only aimed at discrediting him but also at undermining his livelihood. “Earlier on, I could speak and write, and I went to bed in peace,” he said. “You know, nobody threatened to cut my salary, nobody threatened to call my former bosses to dismiss me. The last eight years have been hell for me, just for doing what I’ve been trained with the Ghanaian taxpayers’ money to do.”

Professor Aning’s comments highlight the pressures he faced as a security expert, who felt stifled and targeted for offering his professional opinions on national security matters. These threats, he said, went beyond professional criticisms to personal attacks on his career and livelihood.

The security expert expressed optimism that the new administration will provide a more conducive environment for him to work without fear of reprisal. He made it clear that his primary expectation moving forward is the ability to contribute his expertise to national security freely, without facing the constant threat of intimidation.

This is not the first time Professor Aning has spoken out about the challenges he has faced in the last several years. In 2018, he disclosed receiving threatening messages related to his commentary on security issues, further underscoring the difficult climate for professional analysts during the previous administration.