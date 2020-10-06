Professor Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency, has said the Party was satisfied with the works of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Hohoe Constituency.

She said all issues in the Constituency had been resolved, the party got the expected results and urged the Commission to make sure the 2020 elections were successful.

Prof Kweku made this known when she filed her parliamentary nomination to contest the Hohoe Constituency seat said “I know it has been ordained from God that I will be in parliament.

“All that I will say is, God should guide and protect you so that you will work with a free heart and mind with the hope that no one influences you. I hope to come back here after the elections as the Member of Parliament for this Constituency and we will work together in peace and harmony.”

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, said the EC would be fair, neutral and transparent and also ensure that everybody will accept the outcome of the elections.

He said the Commission would do all in its might to ensure that whatever they did would advance the course of democracy, development, peace and stability in the Constituency.

“The prayer of every officer is that the product of your work should not be the subject of litigation in the court.”

Mr Agyekum said the EC would count on the NDC, its Parliamentary Candidate and supporters to cooperate with the Commission and the Party had shown that it was ready to deepen democracy, which the Commission was ready to advance adding that “we hope every candidate will be free to go about their activities as well as voters cast their ballot in peace.”

Mr Bright George Anni Bansah, Hohoe Constituency NDC Chairman, noted that the NDC had a very good interaction with the EC and called on the Commission to be fair as it had promised.

He pledged the Party’s commitment to ensuring peace in the Constituency and would not cause trouble.