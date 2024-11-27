Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Appeals for Queen Mothers’ Support in NDC’s Agenda to “Reset Ghana”

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on queen mothers in the Central Region to support the party’s vision of “resetting” Ghana.

Speaking at a meeting themed “Building the Central Region We Want,” she engaged with the queen mothers to discuss effective strategies for regional development and to urge their backing for the NDC’s campaign in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the crucial role that queen mothers and other women in the region play in driving economic and social change. She highlighted the challenges faced by women, especially market women, noting the difficulty in accessing loans and the hardships many face in their daily lives. She pointed to the NDC’s role in the development of key infrastructures, such as the Kejetia market, to underscore the party’s commitment to supporting women and the central region as a whole.

“We are asking for your support, because Ghanaian women are not lazy, but we need the necessary support to succeed,” she stated, emphasizing that the NDC’s policies are designed to empower women and help tackle the region’s challenges.

Opoku-Agyemang urged the queen mothers to actively participate in the NDC’s campaign, reinforcing that their support is essential for transforming the region and ensuring that it is no longer regarded as economically disadvantaged. She called for collaborative efforts to address these issues and implement policies that will elevate the region and improve the livelihoods of its people.