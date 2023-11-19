Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang attends Forum in Kenya

The 2020 running mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is in Nairobi, Kenya to attend a forum for African women Educationists.

“As the Chancellor for the Women University in Africa and board member of the forum, Professor Opoku Agyemang is expected to attend and grace the board meeting and 30th anniversary of the forum”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday said the Forum for African Women Educationists is a non-governmental organisation founded in 1992 by five women ministers of education to promote girls’ and women education in Sub Saharan Africa by making sure they have access to schools and are able to complete their studies and fulfil their potential, in line with UNESCO’s Education For All movement.

It said the former Minister of Education is expected back to the country on 25th November, 2023.