Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Sworn in as Ghana’s First Female Vice President

On January 7, 2025, Ghana made history as Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was sworn in as the country’s first female vice president during the investiture of President John Dramani Mahama.

The event, held at the iconic Black Star Square, was a momentous occasion not only for Opoku-Agyemang but for women across the nation, marking a significant step toward gender equality in Ghana’s political landscape.

Addressing the crowd with pride and humility, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve in this groundbreaking role. “Today marks a new chapter not only for me but for all women in Ghana,” she said, her voice resonating with hope and determination.

“This is proof that gender equality is not just a dream but an achievable goal. I am honoured to serve my country in this capacity, and together with President Mahama, we will work toward a more equitable and prosperous future,” she added, her words inspiring many present at the ceremony.

Opoku-Agyemang’s ascension to the vice presidency symbolizes a major victory for women’s rights in Ghana, where calls for increased political representation have grown louder in recent years. Her rise to power is seen as a tangible achievement in the ongoing fight for gender equality, offering hope and inspiration to future generations of women leaders.