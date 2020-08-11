Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the Running Mate of Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to support the Party to come to power in the next elections.

She said: “It is time we put our country first and the NDC is committed to that” and called on Ghanaians to partner them to achieve that aim.

“We need to come together as people in achieving that dream”.

She therefore urged Ghanaians to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections come December, by rallying behind the NDC Party to recapture power from the ruling NPP to enable the NDC to rebuild the economy”.

Prof Opoku Agyemang said the NDC had a record of massive economic, infrastructure and human development, and “when you give us your mandate, we will continue with our inclusive development agenda across the country”.

She said this when she met the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the Traditional Council of Chiefs at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku Constituency.

The meeting formed part of a day’s official tour of the Constituency to seek the support and mandate of the Regional House of Chiefs and the people of the Traditional area for her political journey.

She was accompanied by National, Regional and Constituency executive as well as some sitting MPs and former Ministers of State.

The NDC Running Mate said education was very dear to her heart and pledged her commitment to improve the educational system to give the youth sustainable empowerment to contribute their quota to national development.

She emphasised the need to remove any impediments on the way of the girl-child and support them to remain in school, to move ahead and bring the certificate after school to benefit the society at large.

“NDC’s focus on the girl-child education remains very strong. We don’t want to become mothers early. They need to grow their bodies first, then motherhood can follow”.

Prof Opoku Agyemang said the NDC Party also had a proven record of empowering women to take their position in governance.

“When we come to power, women and children issues will continue to engage our attention and we will put in place adequate policies to enhance their economic and social development,” she added.

She took the opportunity to introduce the parliamentary candidate for Shai-Osudoku, Ms Linda Akweley Ocloo to the people and urged them to vote massively for both the Party’s Presidential and the Parliamentary candidates.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC National Chairman, said the Party prides itself with offering women with higher position in governance, adding, “We are social democrats and inclusiveness is our business”.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, urged politicians not to relegate chiefs to the back ground when in power.

He said they are all partners in development and commended Prof Opoku Agyemang for given them the necessary recognition.

He said: “The road before you is not straightforward. You will receive a lot of insults but never be discouraged rather forge ahead and distinguish yourself from others and victory shall come your way”.

He asks for God’s and the ancestors’ protection and blessings for her and the Party, adding, “the doors of the Regional House of Chiefs is open to you”.

He later led the team to pour libation to seek the ancestors’ blessing for the Running Mate and her Party.

At Shai-Osudoku Traditional Council, Prof Opoku Agyemang called for a continuous partnership between the Party and the Traditional Council.

Nene Tei Kwesi Agyemang V, the Chief of Dodowa, welcomed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and affirmed the Council’s commitment to working with her and the NDC to bring more development to the area.

“The NDC has always been concerned about the plight of my people. District assembly, hospitals, roads, street lights have always been the handiwork of the NDC,” he said.

The team also visited the Dodowa market and finally held a mini durbar with supporters and the Muslims’ community at Rama Town Park.