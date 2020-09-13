The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is on Sunday beginning a four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

The tour comes on the heels of her recent visits to six regions. A statement signed by Mawuena Trebarh, her spokesperson and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said during the tour, she will pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities and religious leaders and interact with a broad range of stakeholders from all walks of life in the region.

She will also listen, understand their challenges and share highlights of the NDC’s Manifesto that responds to their unique issues.

She will tour Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan, Prestea Huni-Valley, Jomoro, Mpohor and Amenfi West constituencies.

She will also have similar interactive engagements in the Amenfi Central, Amenfi East, Evalue Adjomoro- Gwira, Ellembelle, Ahanta West and Jomoro constituencies.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang will be accompanied by Hon. Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Ms. Emelia Authur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Office of the NDC Vice Presidential Candidate.