Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo Retained as University of Ghana Vice Chancellor for Second Term

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has been reappointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, securing a second four-year term starting in October 2024.

Her reappointment was confirmed with unanimous endorsement from the University’s General Council, reflecting broad confidence in her leadership.

The University of Ghana is delighted to announce the re-appointment of Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as Vice-Chancellor, for a second four-year term, starting in October 2025. The re-appointment recognises her outstanding leadership and significant contributions during her first term.

This unanimous decision was made by the Governing Council of the University at its meeting on December 19, 2024, after considering the report of the Search Party appointed by Council in October 2024, in accordance with Section 13 (3) and (26) of the University’s Statutes.

As per Statute 13 (2), the Vice-Chancellor serves for an initial term of four years, and is eligible for re-appointment for an additional term of up to four years only.

In accordance with Statute 13 (26), the process for re-appointment of the Vice-Chancellor is to begin a year prior to the vacancy. The process for re-appointment follows the same pattern for a new appointment, except that the incumbent shall be given a first option to justify a renewal of their appointment. This ensures a fair and transparent evaluation of the Vice-Chancellor’s performance and contributions.

The procedures outlined in Statute 13(3) and (26) were rigorously adhered to, reinforcing the University’s commitment to good governance and institutional continuity.

Council noted that throughout her first term, Professor Amfo has demonstrated a high level of dedication to enhancing the teaching and learning environment at the University of Ghana. Notable achievements during her tenure include the modernisation of classrooms across the various campuses of the University, the implementation of the one-student-one-laptop (1S1L) initiative, the creation of hotspot comfort zones, the establishment of the Centre for Disability Studies and Advocacy (CEDSA), the introduction of Gender and Internship Policies and the effective resolution of the University’s debt burden resulting from previous litigation.

Additionally, Professor Amfo spearheaded the establishment of the Legon Leadership Academy, an initiative designed to enrich the academic environment while advancing the University’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Her tenure has also been marked by remarkable strides in research management, digital transformation and community engagement, ensuring that the University remains at the forefront of innovation and societal impact.

Under Professor Amfo’s leadership, the University of Ghana solidified its reputation as the top-ranked tertiary institution in the country. It excelled across key metrics such as education quality, research impact and societal contributions, as reflected in its strong performance in the Webometrics Rankings (2022), the AD Scientific Index (2022), the Global 2000 List by CWUR (2023) and the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings (2024).

In addition to these accomplishments, Professor Amfo led the development of the University’s new Strategic Plan for 2024-2029, which articulates a vision to “achieve global impact through innovative research, teaching and learning, using a technology-driven and people-centred approach.” This plan outlines five strategic priorities: Transformative Student Experience, Impactful Research, Commitment to Faculty and Staff, Engagement and Partnerships, and Sustainable Resource Mobilisation and Stewardship. Nicknamed the 5-4-5 blueprint, the five strategic priorities outlined in the five-year Strategic Plan have five strategic objectives each. These priorities reflect the University’s commitment to addressing the evolving landscape of higher education and ensuring that it remains a leader in the sector.

Professor Amfo is focused on consolidating the gains achieved thus far, while addressing the persistent challenges facing the University in her second term in office. Her commitment to innovation, collaboration and the well-being of all stakeholders, including students, faculty and staff, will be pivotal in enhancing the University’s reputation both locally and globally. She aims to ensure that the University of Ghana continues to be a beacon of higher education in Ghana and beyond.

As the first female Vice-Chancellor, Professor Amfo’s leadership style is marked by innovation and a commitment to change management, exemplified by her launch of an ambitious digitalisation programme aimed at enhancing the university experience for students, faculty and staff. She is actively involved in several prestigious organisations on both the local and international fronts, including the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and the International Pragmatics Association. She also serves as the inaugural President of the African Humanities Association. Additionally, she holds positions as President of the Fédération Internationale des Langues et Littératures Modernes (FILLM), Vice-Chair of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) and is a member of the Una Europa External Advisory Board, the Administrative Board of the International Association of Universities and the Governing Council of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Professor Amfo earned her Master’s and PhD degrees in Linguistics from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and holds a Bachelor’s degree in French and Linguistics from the University of Ghana. Her contributions to academia have been recognised with numerous awards, with the most recent being the Legacy and Gadia State Award (2023), which was presented during the Head of State Awards Scheme. She has also received the Ghana Woman of the Year for Excellence in Education Award from Glitz Africa in 2023 and the GUBA Nana Yaa Asantewaa Woman of Enlightenment Award in 2021.

The University community is encouraged to support Professor Amfo in her renewed role as Vice-Chancellor. Her leadership will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, guiding the strategic direction of the University as articulated in the new strategic plan.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo on her re-appointment and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly continue to have on the University of Ghana