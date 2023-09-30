Professor Ofosu-Anim assumes roles as Vice-Chancellor of Presbyterian University

Professor John Ofosu-Anim, formerly of the University of Ghana (UG) and the Central University, has been inducted into office as the Vice-Chancellor of Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG).

Prof. Ofosu-Anim, who takes over from Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, comes to the position with a vast wealth of academic achievements, haven served as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the School of Architecture and Science at Central University, as well as Dean of the School of Agriculture at the University of Ghana.

He was inducted into office by Professor JOY Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and Chancellor of the University, assisted by Justice Prof. E.N. Kotey, Chairperson of the University Council, at a colourful ceremony at Abetifi.

Prof. Ofosu-Anim obtained a BSc in Agriculture at the UG; afterwards, he was awarded the prestigious Japanese Government Scholarship (Monbusho) to further his studies; subsequently, he earned an MSc in Agriculture from Kagawa University and a PhD in Agronomy from Nagoya University.

Upon returning to Ghana, Prof. Ofosu-Anim joined the UG in 1996, marking the beginning of a remarkable academic journey. Through his dedication to quality teaching, ground-breaking research, impactful extension work, and internationally acclaimed scholarship, he climbed the academic ranks from lecturer to professor.

In his inaugural address, the new Vice-Chancellor pledged to prioritise student accommodation, especially at the Agogo campus of the university, to reduce the burden on students and also to digitalize administrative processes to reduce paper waste.

He called on all stakeholders to support him in building on the legacy of his predecessors.

Pursuant to that, he indicated that management had decided to prioritise the construction of a hostel at Agogo, one of the five campuses of the university, to accommodate the ever-growing student population of the university’s health programme.

He expressed hope that all stakeholders, including the business community, would come on board.

While thanking the University Council for the confidence reposed in him, he pledged to strengthen the link between the church and the university.

“Our partnership with the PCG is not just a historical legacy; it’s the vital source of inspiration and the pillars upon which our university’s spiritual identity stands,” he added.

Rev. Prof. Mante, Moderator and Chancellor of the University assured him of the Church’s continuous support for the university and urged him to build on the legacies of his predecessors to move the university among the highest-ranking institutions not only in Ghana but on the international arena.

The Presbyterian University of Ghana was established some 20 years ago by the Church to provide quality and God-centred higher education in Ghana.

Presently, it has five campuses, namely Akropong, Agogo, Kumasi, Tema, and Abetifi.

It received a presidential charter a year ago.