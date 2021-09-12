Professor Omani-Antwi urges Government to invest in digital learning

Professor Kwame Omane-Antwi, Chairman of the Governing Council at Accra Business School (ABS) has called on the Government to invest for the development and delivery of digital learning.

He made this call during the 11th Congregation of ABS where 101 MBA students, 68 MSc and 17 Bachelor students were conferred various degrees after a successful completion of their academic courses while, 41 students received honours in Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE).

Speaking at the 11th convocation, themed: “Education in a post- COVID-19″ era: A digital perspective”, Professor Omane Antwi said the emergence of COVID-19 has placed quality education under a major threat, hence the need to step up efforts in the development of digital learning.

“It is important to note that digital learning has come to stay with us. The ideologies and negative perceptions of pessimists about online education prior to the emergence of COVID-19 have truly been challenged.

“It is therefore imperative to understand that the pandemic has generated potent dynamism and multiple possibilities to the education sector despite its disruptive nature, uncertainty and complexity. This is a big lesson to both policy-makers and providers of educational services, indicating the need to think outside the box in the midst of unannounced and difficult challenges,” he said.

He added that ABS had built its own digital learning management system, which had enhanced the provision of quality education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Education Minister, delivering the Keynote address at the congregation, said that the government was committed to supporting private universities to aid the accessibility of quality tertiary education towards the attainment of the 40 per cent Gross Tertiary Enrolment by the year 2030.

He added that the government had accelerated efforts in delivering digital learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the call by Professor Omani Antwi to invest in the development of digital learning was a step in the right direction.

He noted that the government had taken steps to realign its teaching technologies at both the tertiary and pre-tertiary level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded the management of ABS for offering quality education to students which met global standards and reiterated government support for such institutions who produced graduates who created jobs and contributed to nation building.

Professor Cedric Bell, the President of Accra Business School, noted that the school had repositioned itself towards achieving its goal of becoming a leading Business School in Africa.

He congratulated the 227 students who had successful completed and urged them to be good ambassadors of the school in the respective endeavours.

Ms. Richlove Owusu Akomea was adjudged the Overall Best Student (MSc) having received the Valedictorian Award.