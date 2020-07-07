Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has accepted the nomination to partner former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC) to deliver victory to the Party in the December 7 polls.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer and leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his running mate for the December 7th General Election”.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the public”.

She said this historic nomination was not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhanced the credentials of the country and recognised the towering role women had played over the ages to achieve the progress the nation had made.

“I wish to salute all those who have come before me and pledge to draw deeply from their inspiration,” she said.

“I have worked with Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times.

“I pledge to diligently to apply myself and dedicate all the energy in intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God.”

