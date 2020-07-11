Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed her appreciation to Ghanaians for the support that greeted the announcement of her new role.

A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the former Minister of Education, who also served as the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, was on Monday announced by former President John Dramani Mahama as his Running Mate for this year’s presidential election.

“That announcement has been greeted with enthusiasm and support from people from all walks of life, including; academia, civil society, professional and women’s groups,” it said.

“Social media has also been awash with support for the NDC Running Mate.” Addressing a retreat of the NDC Campaign Team in Accra, Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed her gratitude for the support and pointed out that she would justify the confidence reposed in her.

She said people especially women were looking up to the NDC for answers to issues that affected them and called on the NDC to close its ranks and work hard for victory in the upcoming elections.

