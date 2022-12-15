Professor Peter Twumasi officially receives WISA Award

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has officially received his WISA Award from Madam Gloria Commodore, President of Women In Sports Association.

He expressed his gratitude and commended WISA. He congratulated WISA for their efforts in recognizing and rewarding deserving athletes, coaches, managers and media. He promised to work harder, as the Award will motivate him to inspire others.

Professor Twumasi urged WISA to look wide, as there are others who are supporting women in sports but have not been noticed.

Madam Commodore accepted the suggestions and promised to look wider to be able to recognize all personalities and organizations supporting women in sports.

WISA has for the past eight years been honouring people and institutions that support women’s sports programmes.