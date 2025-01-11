Professor Ransford Gyampo Criticizes Political Interference and Poor Leadership in Ghana’s State Institutions

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has pointed to political interference and poor leadership as key factors contributing to the inefficiencies in Ghana’s state institutions.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on TV3’s The Keypoints on Saturday, January 11, 2024, Prof. Gyampo compared the struggles of Ghanaian institutions with the more efficient government systems seen in other countries, such as South Africa.

He noted that, in South Africa, government schools are well-run and highly regarded, with parents eager to send their children to these institutions. In contrast, Ghana’s government-run institutions often fail to perform effectively, unless they are privatized, which he believes highlights deeper systemic challenges.

“The problem is often the kind of people we appoint to manage these institutions,” Prof. Gyampo explained. He argued that capable individuals are frequently hampered by political interference, which undermines their ability to bring about real change. This cycle of interference leads to a lack of continuity and progress in public institutions, as new appointments often face the same challenges and frustrations.

“When you appoint someone who wants to implement real change, but politicians interfere, the person eventually gives up. The next person who takes over may also be ineffective due to this recurring issue,” he said, lamenting the culture of political meddling that has persisted in Ghana’s governance.

Prof. Gyampo called for a re-evaluation of leadership appointments, urging that individuals who genuinely seek to improve the institutions should be given the autonomy to do so without the constant interference of political figures. He stressed that reducing political influence in the management of state institutions is crucial for ensuring their effectiveness and reducing the need for privatization.

His comments underscore the urgent need for reforms in Ghana’s governance and leadership structures in order to improve the performance of public institutions.